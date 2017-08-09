Phoenix police search for masked suspects in Circle K robbery

Phoenix police are asking the public's help to identify two masked suspects who robbed a Circle K near 19th Avenue and Grant Street on May 28.

According to Phoenix police, the suspects entered the Circle K wearing masks and carrying a black semiautomatic pistol. Police say the suspects took the cash drawer from the register.

The suspects then fled eastbound in a black Chevrolet Impala with a temporary license plate.

Phoenix PD says the two suspects are both described as Hispanic men. The first suspect is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 160 lbs. and was wearing a skull mask.

The second suspect is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing about 150 lbs. and was wearing a black bandana.

Anyone with information is urged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or for Spanish speakers, 480-TESTIGO.

