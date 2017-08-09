Zucchini Pie, Swordfish Involtini & Chocolate cream cheese dip

Zucchini Pie

1 crescent roll can for the crust

3 lg zucchini or 4 medium zucchini cut into rounds

1 large sweet onion

12 eggs

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 cup parmigiano cheese

1 mozzarella ball cut into cubes

Saute the onion and zucchini. Mix the eggs with the cheeses and cream. Pour zucchini and onion into the egg mix. Pour mixture into a par baked crust and bake at 350 until done



Swordfish Involtini

6 thinly sliced center cut sword fish pieces

Mix

1 cup toasted bread crumbs

1/4 cup raisins

1/4 cup pine nuts

1/4 cup parsley leaves

2 tablespoons olive oil

roll into swordfish and keep closed with toothpicks. Remove toothpicks before serving

Sauce

garlic

tomato puree

calabrese chiles

white wine.

basil

Saute garlic until toasted, add chiles and wine, finally add tomatoes and basil. Let swordfish simmer in sauce for approximately 10-15 minutes



Chocolate cream cheese dip

2 packs cream cheese (16oz)

2 cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup dark unsweetened cocoa powder

1/4 cup milk

place ingredients in a bowl and whisk until combined,