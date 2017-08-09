Mexican man deported in 2011 is arrested at Arizona border

By The Associated Press
Fernando Alberto Santoyo-Martinez (Source: US Customs and Border Protection) Fernando Alberto Santoyo-Martinez (Source: US Customs and Border Protection)
DOUGLAS, AZ (AP) -

A Mexican man deported in 2011 after being convicted in Georgia of making harassing telephone calls has been arrested in southern Arizona.

Border Patrol officials say 28-year-old Fernando Alberto Santoyo-Martinez now faces federal criminal charges for re-entry.

Agents in the Tucson Sector arrested the alleged gang member Sunday east of Douglas for illegally entering the United States.

They say Santoyo-Martinez was convicted for the harassing calls in Clayton County, Georgia and has multiple gang-related tattoos on his body.

