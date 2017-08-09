20 Cities in 20 Days: The 'other' Paradise Valley

As Wake-up Arizona hits the road to visit 20 cities in 20 days, we paid a visit to a Paradise Valley, but not the Paradise Valley you expect.

This the Paradise Valley neighborhood in north Phoenix, home to Paradise Valley Mall, Paradise Valley High School, Paradise Valley Community College and Paradise Valley Golf Club.

With lots of parks and recreational facilities including Roadrunner Park and Sweetwater Park just to name a few, this neighborhood in north Phoenix is paradise for families.

And along Bell Road, you will find both Green Goddess nursery and J&K Furniture, two businesses actually located in former homes, and still going strong thanks to a strong sense of community.

Paradise Valley neighborhood really is a hidden gem that holds onto some of that Paradise Valley cachet, but with more modest home prices and a great down to earth feel.

