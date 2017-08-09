Couple reunited with cat lost for 46 days after cross-country trip from Arizona

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
A New Jersey cat's Florida adventure lasted 46 days after Steve Kreuger, from Bullhead, Arizona, and Ana Fontana stopped at a restaurant in Florida, where Trotsy the cat bolted. (Source: nwfdailynews.com) A New Jersey cat's Florida adventure lasted 46 days after Steve Kreuger, from Bullhead, Arizona, and Ana Fontana stopped at a restaurant in Florida, where Trotsy the cat bolted. (Source: nwfdailynews.com)
CRESTVIEW, FL (AP) -

A New Jersey cat's Florida adventure lasted 46 days.

Steve Kreuger and Ana Fontana stopped in a Crestview, Florida, restaurant on June 18 while driving from his house in Bullhead City, Arizona, to her Toms River, New Jersey, home. They left Trotsy in the car with the windows cracked several inches.

A thunderstorm spooked Trotsy, who bolted. Fontana tells the Northwest Florida Daily News they posted fliers and she never stopped hoping.

Last week, someone called local animal control about a stray calico cat. Kennel tech Tanja Keeler noticed the resemblance to the cat in the flyer, called the couple and they drove 1,200 miles for a reunion.

Fontana calls Trotsy a "survivor." They adopted her seven years ago after finding her in the bathtub of a foreclosed home.

---

Information from: Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach, Fla.), http://www.nwfdailynews.com

    •   