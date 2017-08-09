Delivery vehicle crashes into I-10 wall closing westbound on-ramp

A delivery vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier wall on Interstate 10 closing the on-ramp in Phoenix Wednesday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the delivery truck, for an unknown reason, drove behind the guardrail and struck the concrete barrier.

The male driver trapped in the vehicle but appears to have minor injuries.

The Washington Street westbound on-ramp to the I-10 is blocked while Phoenix fire and DPS handle the crash.