DPS arrests suspect after pursuit ends in rollover; another suspect still on run

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is searching for a suspect after a pursuit ended in a crash in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Arizona Department of Public Safety arrested one after a pursuit ended in a crash in Phoenix but one other suspect is still on the run.

DPS said they spotted a gray Lincoln traveling in excess of 90 mph, driving recklessly on southbound Interstate 17, north of Camelback Road.

The trooper initiated a traffic stop and the suspects' vehicle fled, exiting the freeway. At this point, the trooper terminated the pursuit, DPS said.

The suspects' vehicle then re-entered southbound I-17 at McDowell Road but missed the ramp, driving on the dirt and eventually rolled over.

The two suspects inside the Lincoln bailed out and troopers were able to take one into custody, DPS said. The other suspect jumped a fence into a cemetery west of I-17 and DPS began a search for him.

DPS said the suspect is a Hispanic male dressed in all black. They set up a perimeter around the cemetery where the suspect fled to but did not locate him and broke down.

Troopers recovered a stolen rifle inside of the suspects' vehicle, DPS said.

Stay tuned to 3TV, CBS 5 and azfamily.com for continuing coverage of this suspect search.

Pursuit leads to accident on I-17SB @ McDowell. Suspect fled on food. Details as we get them on @WakeupCBS5 pic.twitter.com/6gh3cSsKO9 — Heidi Goitia (@HeidiGoitia) August 9, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.