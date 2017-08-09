Glendale gets tough on animal cruelty with recent ordinance

The law, which is superior to the state statute as the provisions include a ban on tethering, ventilation requirements and making sure there's enough space for pets to exercise. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Glendale has become the first city in the Valley to enact an animal cruelty ordinance, in close partnership with the Arizona Humane Society.

The law, which is superior to the state statute as the provisions include a ban on tethering, ventilation requirements and making sure there's enough space for pets to exercise.

"AHS works closely with the City of Glendale on suspected cases of animal cruelty, abuse and neglect, and was pleased to partner with the City to provide model legislation for incorporation into the new ordinance, which advances standards of care for Glendale pets," said Dr. Steven Hansen, president and CEO of AHS.

The ordinance also comes with a $500 bond for each animal removed from a home.

The key provision descriptions include:

Tethering: With the exception of temporary tethering of horses, the use of tie-outs such as chains, leashes, wires, cables, ropes or similar restraining devices for the purpose of animal confinement is prohibited.

Ventilation: The animal must have access to adequate ventilation and be protected from temperature extremes at all times.

Exercise space: The animal must be given adequate exercise space within an enclosure that shall be constructed of material, and in a manner, to minimize the risk of injury to the animal, and shall encompass sufficient usable space to keep the animal in good condition.

"We are pleased that our city council has enacted an ordinance that enhances our capability to protect animals in our city against cruelty and abuse," said Glendale Chief of Police Rick St. John. "We will continue to work in coordination with AHS in a conservative effort to serve our citizens and effectively enforce animal cruelty and neglect laws."

If part of the new ordinance is violated, that person faces a fine of up to $2,500, six months in jail or three years probation.

