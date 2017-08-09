Freezer breaks, United Food Bank loses 21,000+ lbs of food

The freezer hasn't been this empty since 2010 when the facility was first built. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A major food bank in the Valley is in desperate need of donations after its main freezer broke.

The United Food Bank lost about 21,650 pounds of food when the freezer's compressor failed on Monday. It's roughly 40 feet by 50 feet by 20 feet.

"United Food Bank is a distribution warehouse to 122 agencies in five counties. So those programs and agencies are counting on us to get this food to them in a timely manner, to be able to distribute it to hungry people," said Dave Richins, CEO and president of United Food Bank.

"That's money that could go to feeding hungry people," Richins said.

He said the freezer hasn't been this empty since 2010 when the facility was first built.

"It's a place to store turkeys for Thanksgiving, a place to store hams and chickens and a lot of deli rescue thanks to the generosity of the grocery stores," Richins said. "And that protein is really the most important product that we get out because your belly doesn't feel full unless you're eating protein."

Food and money donations are being accepted at both United Food Bank locations. For more information, you can visit the website by clicking/tapping here.

