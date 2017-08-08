Laveen neighbors fight back against illegal dumping

The dumped items in Laveen are less than 3.5 miles from the 27th Avenue Transfer Station. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

It’s enough to stock a one-bedroom apartment: a couch, a loveseat with matching chair, a mattress, carpeting, even some toys for the kids.

Perhaps they were once the contents of some cozy home. But not any longer.

The furniture and items have been strewn along 47th Avenue near Baseline Road over the past several days, an eyesore near one of the well-manicured entrances to the Rogers Ranch community in Laveen, and just one of the latest examples of illegal dumping in the city of Phoenix.

“I mean, it's a shame,” said Angelita Flores, who lives nearby. “They go by, they think it's a safe spot and they just dump their load and off they go.”

“It's getting worse and worse,” she added.

Neighbors say the pile along 47th Avenue has grown over recent days, expanding to a second location a few yards away. One resident said he was beginning to think the City had specially designated the area for bulk trash pickup.

Several neighbors reported the dump site to the City on Monday after Paul Ames posted photos of the piles on Facebook.

“It’s getting out of hand,” he wrote. “I’ve got family going into town this week. I just have to drive out of my way to avoid this area.”

What to do about illegal dumping

The City gets reports of illegal dumping daily, said Public Works Deputy Director Jesse Duarte, but few violators are ever cited.

If you see illegal dumping in progress, the City’s website encourages you to call the police non-emergency line at 602-262-6151. Although the website does not say it, pictures and video may help police effect an arrest.

If you spot dumped trash after the fact, call Public Works at 602-262-6251. You can also report litter or debris using PHX At Your Service.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story said the City encouraged witnesses to call 911 if they saw illegal dumping in progress. The City has since updated its website and now encourages witnesses to call the non-emergency line.

Duarte said the City will work with neighbors in particularly troublesome spots to install “no dumping” signs. If that doesn’t work, he said the City can install surveillance cameras.

How to properly dispose of bulk trash

The City of Phoenix will pick up bulk trash from residents for free once every three months. The schedule and the list of unacceptable items are available here.

If you can’t wait for your scheduled bulk trash pickup date, anyone with proof of Phoenix residency can drop off up to 2,000 pounds of trash at a transfer station once a month – again, for free.

All the information about Phoenix’s two transfer stations, at 30205 N. Black Canyon Hwy. and 3060 S. 27th Avenue, is available here.

The dumped items in Laveen are less than 3.5 miles from the 27th Avenue Transfer Station.

