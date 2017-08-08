Survey shows teacher shortage easing, slightly

Some Arizona school districts are seeing a slight decrease in teacher shortages but they said state leaders aren't helping. (Source: CBS 5)

Half of the Arizona school districts that responded to a CBS 5 Investigates survey reported that they are in better shape today than last year, when it comes to open teaching positions. But those same respondents stated their success is not necessarily due to help from state leaders.

"We have a few openings, fewer than we did at this time last year. But give credit to our team being really creative," said Danielle Airey, who is the chief communications officer for the Peoria Unified School District.

[RELATED: Chandler schools having no problem attracting teachers]

Airey says her district has established relationships with Arizona's universities in an effort to attract new graduates. Peoria also targets new teachers who themselves attended Peoria schools.

"A lot of teachers that went to school in our district are coming back to us," said Airey.

[RELATED: Future teachers undeterred by challenges in education]

While 50 percent of the districts reported success in fighting the teacher shortage, 25 percent said there was no change from last year and another 25 percent reported being in worse shape than last year.

"I think that what we have is a teacher crisis," said Joe Thomas, who is president of the Arizona Education Association.

[READ MORE: Report: AZ Teacher retention, recruitment, pay at crisis levels]

He says there are plenty of certified teachers in Arizona. The problem is, they're not willing to teach in the current environment.

"If you go to the Arizona Department of Education, they'll tell you they have about 90,000 teacher certificates on file. We only have about 50, 55,000 teaching positions in the state. So it's not that we don't have enough teachers. The problem is we don't have enough teachers willing to teach in these working conditions," said Thomas.

[RELATED: Gov. Ducey signs bill expanding teacher certifications]

Thomas points to two leading factors that have led to the shortage. They are low salaries and high class sizes.

Across the country, the average public school teacher salary is $58,000. In Arizona, the average is $47,000.

[RELATED: Education group demands better pay for teachers]

"I think a $10,000 raise would really impact people being willing to teach. But on the other side of the coin is you can pay someone money to come in and teach, but if you still have 40 fifth-graders in a classroom, the job is still taxing that individual too much," said Thomas.

[RELATED: School districts struggling to maintain and repair facilities]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.