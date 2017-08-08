Arpaio wants to know why Trump has been silent on his case

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio wants to know why President Donald Trump isn't riding to his rescue.

But the former lawman, who campaigned hard for Trump last year, says he's not going to ask the commander in chief himself.

"Somebody ought to ask the president, where is he," Arpaio said Tuesday during a phone interview.

Arpaio now faces jail time after he was convicted last month on a criminal contempt charge for ignoring a court order to halt his immigration sweeps.

Trump has stayed silent about Arpaio's conviction and the White House did not respond to our request for comment Tuesday.

"I'm not mad at him; I'm still with him," Arpaio said. "He could forget my name, throw it in the swamp and I'm still with him to the end."

