1-year-old girl dead after crawling through dog door, falling in pool

A 1-year-old girl in Youngtown drowned in a backyard pool after she crawled through a doggy door.

It happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The child was said to have been missing for about 10 minutes, but it's not clear how long she was underwater.

The child was taken by ambulance to Phoenix Children's Hospital where she died Wednesday morning.

A Go Fund Me Account has now been set up to help the girl's family.

