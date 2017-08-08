Chandler schools having no problem attracting teachers

Casteel High School principal Sandy Lundberg said they've created other ways to make teaching here more appealing. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Bobby Newcombe is a first-year teacher at Casteel High School in Queen Creek.

He could have taken a job someplace else but wanted to go to Casteel.

"There's definitely a different energy with the way the teachers interact with other teachers and also the students," said Newcombe, "but also, the structure of the district itself."

While other districts are dealing with teacher shortages, Chandler is turning teachers away.

The district had 280 teacher openings heading into this school year and it's filled every one of them, thanks to more than 1,500 applications.

So what are they doing differently?

Casteel High School principal Sandy Lundberg said that in today's budget crunch climate, they can't offer huge salaries or big bonuses, so they've created other ways to make teaching here more appealing.

"Every teacher, whether they are a veteran teacher or brand new gets a mentor buddy teacher to pair with to help them transition," said Lundberg. "It helps with all the things that are new to the district, new to the school."

Some of the other things that have made Chandler attractive to teachers include:

Good reputation in academics

Community and district support

Low teacher turnover

Attractive teacher-student ratio at about 23-1

Family atmosphere that makes teachers feel wanted

"There's a history Chandler has, a reputation we have across the state, where people want to come to Chandler," said Lundberg.

