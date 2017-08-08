Good Samaritan talks about helping teen hurt in hit-and-run boat accident

A good Samaritan who helped a teenage boy badly hurt in a hit and run boat accident this weekend at Bartlett Lake is talking about what happened that day.

"My focus was 100 percent on helping this kid."

Not only is Michael Banach telling his story; he's putting up $1,000 of his own money as a reward for the arrest of the wanted suspects in the case. (A friend is also matching that donation, bringing the reward to $2,000.)

The hit and run boating accident occurred Saturday, Aug 5, at approximately 1:14 p.m.

MCSO Lake Patrol Deputies responded to a call of a head-on boating accident involving a speedboat and a jet ski at Bartlett Lake.

The 15-year-old rider of the jet ski, Alex Medina, received major injuries to his face and head.

Banach didn't see the collision. But he saw the aftermath, and described how he pulled the boy from the water and tried to help.

"He was completely unconscious; barely breathing," said Banach. "You couldn't see his eyes; you couldn't see his nose. You could tell it was a very traumatic injury."

Medina was transported by air to Maricopa Medical Center, where he is now in stable condition

The teen's family has been pleading for information about the boaters who struck the teen.

MCSO has been trying to locate two "persons of interest in the case.

The speedboat may have had a black canopy top and the hull color was possibly light gray with tones of charcoal and black.

Two people of interest have been identified by MCSO as being involved in this incident.

One of two boat occupants is a white male about 30 years of age, 5’8-5’9 with a shaved head and well-trimmed goatee.

The other occupant has been described as possibly a Hispanic female in her late teens to early 20s, with long black hair.

These individuals are persons of interest with whom MCSO is looking to speak.

Lake Patrol Detectives are asking if you were involved in helping at the scene or witnessed any suspicious activity at the boat ramps around that time please contact the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at 602 876-1011.

"This is the biggest lack of humanity you can think of," said Det. Robert Marske with the Lake Patrol. "To get involved in a collision.. whose fault? It doesn't matter. You still are required to render aid."

"Be honest with yourself," Banach is asking of the boaters. "Take ownership. Answer any questions. I don't thnk there's any fault or blame here. There are just a lot of missing pieces that need to be completed. And do the right thing."

