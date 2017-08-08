3 On Your Side

Mechanic 'revved up' over not having been paid

A Valley mechanic says he had a pretty good job until his paychecks stopped coming.

Bryar Hays says he's been working on cars since he was a kid.

“I got into it just working with my dad in the garage,” Hays said. 

And he now does it for a living.  

“Now I'm a certified Volkswagen mechanic and have been for the last five years and I love it!” Hays said.

With his mechanical know-how and experience, Hays and his wife Chelsea even bought a home after securing a job with a company called European Speed and Service.

The shop was run by Jeremy Drohan, who according to Hays, had trouble paying him for all his mechanical work.

“They'd be late and then he would say, 'Oh, we're submitting payroll at the end of the day,'” Hays said.

But, those late payments turned into no payments and Hays says he went for weeks without being paid.

“I was like, 'You haven't paid me for 127 hours' worth of work and you expect me to continue to work for you. I cannot continue to work for you when you aren't paying me,'” Hays said.

Hays and his wife say Drohan and his shop owe them at least $3,500 in unpaid wages.

So, they filed a complaint with the Industrial Commission which investigated and agreed that Drohan needs to pay Hays.

However, when Drohan didn't, a court judgment tripled the amount to more than $10,000.

But since that judgment, Drohan hasn't paid anything and has reportedly fallen off everyone's radar.

“Right now, it's just a piece of paper. We've talked to lawyers, can't afford to hire one. We've looked into lien on property. We've been told he doesn't own anything. We tried communicating with him saying we'll take payments, no communication,” says Chelsea.  

3 On Your Side went to European Speed and Service for answers, but all we found was an eviction notice.

We also went to Drohan's last known address. Someone came to the door but said Drohan no longer lived at that house. 

Our investigation revealed that Drohan has no property in his name or businesses.

And that's not good for Bryar, who now can't even get a lien to force Drohan into paying him. 

“You can only do so much harm to others and get away with it,” says Drohan. 

In cases like this, there's not much that can be done because the former employer has absolutely nothing in his name.

When that happens, judgments become nothing more than a piece of paper. However, we're going to continue to look for this guy and when we find him we'll let you know in a follow-up report.

