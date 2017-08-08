AZ Cardinals dish up new menu items this season

The Arizona Cardinals are dishing up some new menu items to tempt your taste buds this season.

On Tuesday, the team gave us a sneak peek at their new culinary creations.

Hungry? Try the Cardiac Cards Dog. It's an all-beef hot dog wrapped in a 7-ounce Smashburger and maple-peppered bacon, topped with pico de gallo and roasted poblano queso.

Looking for some heat? We suggest you try the Fire Dog. It's an all-beef hot dog topped with nacho cheese, red jalapenos and crunchy Flaming Hot Cheetos.

How about a new twist on a lunchbox favorite? Check out the Pump Fake. It's a deep-fried Uncrustable, rolled in Captain Crunch, topped with bacon bits, coined bananas and caramel sauce.

There are also some tasty and sophisticated new offerings on the Club Level. New club level dishes (available at the Cardnicopia Stand and the Loft Grill) include:

Ginger carne asada beef baco

Slow roast pork baco

Orange chicken baco

Avocado cheese melt baco

Rice bowls

Finally, these may not be new, but the price is. Family fun value packs will be selling for two bucks less than last season.

Introducing the new menu items at @UOPXStadium this season. pic.twitter.com/WVebkdCYYS — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 8, 2017

Cardiac Cards Dog = all beef hot dog wrapped in 7oz smash burger & maple peppered bacon, topped w/ pico de gallo & roasted Pablano Queso pic.twitter.com/NfC0EWIbG2 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 8, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.