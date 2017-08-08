AZ Cardinals dish up new menu items this season

The Arizona Cardinals are dishing up some new menu items to tempt your taste buds this season.

On Tuesday, the team gave us a sneak peek at their new culinary creations.

Hungry? Try the Cardiac Cards Dog. It's an all-beef hot dog wrapped in a 7-ounce Smashburger and maple-peppered bacon, topped with pico de gallo and roasted poblano queso.

Looking for some heat? We suggest you try the Fire Dog. It's an all-beef hot dog topped with nacho cheese, red jalapenos and crunchy Flaming Hot Cheetos.

How about a new twist on a lunchbox favorite? Check out the Pump Fake. It's a deep-fried Uncrustable, rolled in Captain Crunch, topped with bacon bits, coined bananas and caramel sauce.

There are also some tasty and sophisticated new offerings on the Club Level. New club level dishes (available at the Cardnicopia Stand and the Loft Grill) include:

  • Ginger carne asada beef baco
  • Slow roast pork baco
  • Orange chicken baco
  • Avocado cheese melt baco
  • Rice bowls

Finally, these may not be new, but the price is. Family fun value packs will be selling for two bucks less than last season.

