SLIDESHOW: Glen Campbell through the years

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Legendary country artist Glen Campbell has died, according to the singer's official website. He was 81 years old.

Campbell, who called Phoenix home for 23 years, was the pride of Delight, AR, but he saw his future in Hollywood. He took his guitar to California and made musical history.

APP USERS: Click here for photos

Go to full story >>>

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.