Country music legend Glen Campbell dies at 81

Iconic country music singer and guitarist Glen Campbell passed away at age 81 on August 8, 2017. (CNN file photo)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Legendary country artist Glen Campbell has died, according to the singer's official website. He was 81 years old.

Campbell, who called Phoenix home for 23 years, was the pride of Delight, AR, but he saw his future in Hollywood. He took his guitar to California and made musical history.

Campbell had six No. 1 hits, including Rhinestone Cowboy, which sold over 2 million copies. He also won five Grammys and seven ACM Awards. Campbell was a proud member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Campbell was a critical success and a popular superstar. Before the world knew he could sing, they found out he could play a guitar better than just about anybody.

As a studio session musician, Campbell performed with the likes of the Beach Boys, Frank Sinatra and the Monkees. He was a part of a group of session musicians known as the Wrecking Crew, which made up legendary producer Phil Spector’s Wall of Sound.

Campbell would not stay behind the scenes. He wanted to be a star.

He did not lead a perfect life. Campbell’s trouble with alcohol abuse made the news, but he always rebooted, came back, and reinvented himself.

In 2011, Campbell was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. He remained a major touring artist until his farewell concert in late 2012.

“We are saddened by news of the death of legendary musician Glen Campbell,” Dan Lawler, the executive directors of Alzheimer’s Association Desert Southwest Chapter, said in a news release. “Glen was a courageous advocate on behalf of Alzheimer’s, helping to bring the disease out of the shadows and into the spotlight with openness and honesty that has rallied people to take action on behalf of the cause. In this spirit, we will continue to work aggressively to achieve a world without Alzheimer’s disease.”

Campbell’s talent and charm helped him blur the line between country and pop music.

RIP Glen Campbell. An Arizona & American country music legend. https://t.co/NE9NLaW5lK — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) August 8, 2017

Sadden by the passing of Glen Campbell, a great entertainer & a great man - thanks for the memories! — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 8, 2017

Phoenix was a special place to him & he was special to us. Rest In Peace Country Music legend Glen Campbell. pic.twitter.com/rF0FK9Sv1m — Greg Stanton (@MayorStanton) August 8, 2017

