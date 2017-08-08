ASU Police: Impersonator called student about bogus investigation

'The caller ID showed 4809653456 without spaces or hyphens,' according to the ASU Police Department. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 and rawpixel via 123RF)

If you're an Arizona State University student and get a call from the police about an investigation into your academic records, know that it's a hoax.

According to the ASU Police Department, somebody called a student and made just that assertion last week.

It happened Saturday.

"The caller ID showed 4809653456 without spaces or hyphens," according to a tweet from the department on Tuesday. "The caller stated the student's academic records were being investigated as fraudulent."

The call dropped before the caller could ask the victim for any personal information or request money.

The ASU Police Department wants to remind students that they should never provide personal information over the phone.

"If you are in doubt as to whom you are speaking with, ask to call them back," the Department advised on Twitter.

If you received such a call, ASU police would like to hear from you. Call 480-965-3456. (Click phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.