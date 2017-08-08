New details of Peoria shooting: 14-year-old girl caught in crossfire of family fight

We're learning more about the shooting in Peoria Monday that sent a 14-year-old girl and a man to the hospital.

Turns out the young teen girl was simply caught in the crossfire of a violent family confrontation.

It was during that family dispute when bullets started flying at a Sun Garden Estates mobile home park near Northern and 103rd avenues.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Teenage girl, adult male shot in domestic dispute in Peoria]

Peoria police provided this explanation for how the tragic events unfolded:

"Preliminary investigation shows that the estranged husband, a 31-year-old male (suspect), arrived at the location where his wife was staying with family. The wife, a 30-year-old female, was in the process of leaving the complex with three children when the suspect pulled into the complex. The suspect exited his vehicle and fired several rounds in the direction of the vehicle that was occupied by the female and three children. The female reversed the vehicle and then exited. The suspect returned to his vehicle and then drove at and crashed his vehicle into her vehicle. The suspect exited his vehicle and physically assaulted the female. Another family member of the female, a 35-year-old male, realized what was happening and retrieved his weapon. The suspect fired at him, so he fired at the suspect striking him in the leg. The suspect was injured and was located on scene. During the exchange of gunfire between the suspect and the male, a 14-year-old female was tragically struck in the chest. She was a family member who was outside when this incident occurred. Family provided medical care to the teen and transported her to a local hospital. The male suspect was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Initial reports indicated that both the suspect and the 14-year-old victim suffered life threatening injuries. All family members who were involved were identified."

A close friend said the girl is 14 years old, and just days from starting school at Raymond S. Kellis High School in Glendale.

"It's just so sad because we start high school on Wednesday and we had all these plans," said Abbie Beck.

No arrests have been made, but police say the investigation is ongoing.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.