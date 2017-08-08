Man shot after attempted car theft in Phoenix

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after a 25-year-old man was shot outside of his home near 31st Avenue and Indian School Road.

According to police, the victim confronted two suspects who were trying to steal his car. During the confrontation, shots were fired by the two suspects.

Officers described the people as transients seen in the neighborhood.

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and is currently listed in stable condition, police say.

Two suspects, a 26-year-old male and a 26-year-old female, have been detained for questioning and police say the investigation is ongoing.

