Back to School Means Even Hotter Summer Deals This August!

By: Alicia Markham, Alicia’s Deals

The kids are back to school and it's still well over 100 degrees outside which means the summer deals are even HOTTER! Enjoy our pools and off season deals while you still can!

Head over here to get two people into Wet ‘n’ Wild Phoenix and parking for $49.99, a $93.98 value, almost half off. You can get four people in for $99.99. The best deal I've seen so far this year was $63.99. I called to confirm and you can use the deal on Labor Day weekend. They'll even have fireworks the Sunday before!

Mark your calendar for August 20th. It's Sundae Funday at Desert Ridge and they're giving everyone free ice cream sundaes with all the fixings from 5-7! The first 100 attendees will even get a free ice cream bowl!

Finally, you'll want to snag these two smart summer bargains while you still can. They won't be around much longer!

Head over here to get $40 to spend on your first order on Google Express for $15. They have items available from Costco, PetSmart, Buy Buy Baby, Whole Foods, and many other stores and they deliver right to your door fast! I used this and it was like $25 for free. You will need a Costco account to have Costco items delivered. Don’t have one? Look at the next deal!



Head over here to get a SMOKING HOT deal on a Costco membership! You’ll pay $60 and get a $20 Costco cash card, a huge pack of paper towels, a 24 pack of flavored water, and a pizza (the Costco cash card and the free items add up to a $55.63 value so if you’ll use them it’s like an almost free membership). PLUS you’ll get a $25 promo code off $250 at Costco.com AND a $75 Costco cash card toward travel to select places. If you use those two no brainer deals, you'll be actually saving money buying deal! You are eligible if you haven't had a Costco membership since April of this year.

Enjoy!



