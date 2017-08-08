Sen. Jeff Flake opens up about new book

The senator joined Good Morning Arizona Tuesday to open up about his just-released book, which some are calling "candid" and "forceful."(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Drawing inspiration from Senator Barry Goldwater's 1960s manifesto, "The Conscience of a Conservative," Arizona Senator Jeff Flake released his book, giving it the same title, in an effort to define conservatism in the age of Trump.

"The Conscience of a Conservative," takes a stance, pushing Republicans to take on their own president.

The senator joined Good Morning Arizona Tuesday to open up about his just-released book, which some are calling "candid" and "forceful."

[RELATED: Poll shows voters disapprove of Sen. Flake's job performance]

In the book, Flake says that people who felt abandoned by the top parties were drawn to Trump.

Flake called Trump "a candidate who entertained them and offered oversimplified answers" to complex issues.

The senator recently voted for the failed "skinny" health care repeal. When asked when will the health care situation get resolved, Flake says it is now in the committee's hands.

"It's going to be a bipartisan issue," he said. "I knew we would get there sooner or later."

Flake also gave his thoughts on Sen. John McCain's vote against the skinny repeal.

"Senator McCain has been pushing for regular order forever and protecting the institution," he said. "His vote was consistent with everything he said, and I admire that."

[RELATED: Jeff Flake's damning indictment of his Republican Party, in 11 quotes]

Despite the criticisms, Sen. Flake told Good Morning Arizona that he has no regrets writing his book.

"There are praises and criticisms," he said. "Obviously, you will get that when you write a book."

Flake, who is running for re-election next year said he always knew it was not an easy race.

"In Arizona, we tend to elect people who stand on principle and who are independent-minded," he said.

RELATED:

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.