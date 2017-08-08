Man in police custody following dispute in Phoenix neighborhood

Man was later taken in police custody after he hid in a shed near 24th and Adams streets. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

According to police, a known suspect cut a man during a dispute and fled the area. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Phoenix Police Department arrested a man after he was wanted for cutting a victim during a dispute Tuesday morning.

According to police, a known suspect fled the area following the dispute near 24th and Adams streets.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was later located hiding inside a shed at a home.

For a time, the suspect refused to surrender to officers, according to Phoenix police.

The suspect was taken into custody before 7 a.m.

Police surround home near 25th St. and ADams where a suspect is hiding in a shed refusing to come out . #azfamily pic.twitter.com/MIRbMCYSbU — Gibby Parra (@GibbyParra) August 8, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.