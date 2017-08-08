Man in police custody following dispute in Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

The Phoenix Police Department arrested a man after he was wanted for cutting a victim during a dispute Tuesday morning.

According to police, a known suspect fled the area following the dispute near 24th and Adams streets

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

The suspect was later located hiding inside a shed at a home.

For a time, the suspect refused to surrender to officers, according to Phoenix police. 

The suspect was taken into custody before 7 a.m. 

