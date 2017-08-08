Scottsdale PD: Adult son assaults elderly parents, later dies in hospital

Police say a man assaulted his elderly parents Monday night, then died at the hospital after going into cardiac arrest as he was being taken into custody.

His parents are still hospitalized.

Scottsdale police identify the suspect as 55-year-old Lee Edward Knowlton.

This all began around 7 p.m. in the Andara Senior Living Community near Via Linda and 114th Street in north Scottsdale.

Police say Knowlton assaulted his mother and father, both in their 80s.

The original call came in as a domestic violence call. "The female caller reported that Knowlton was physically attacking her and her husband," read a statement from Scottsdale Police.

The woman reportedly came out of the apartment, covered in blood. Her husband was found inside the apartment, also covered in blood.

"We went to the front of the apartment and encountered an elderly woman, in her 80s, that was covered in blood," said Sgt. Ben Hoster with the Scottsdale Police Department. "She went on to describe to the officers that she had been assaulted by her 50-year-old son and that 50-year-old son had also assaulted her husband.

As Knowlton was being taken into custody, police say he went into cardiac arrest.

"During the handcuffing, he stopped breathing and went into full code," said Hoster.

He was pronounced deceased just after midnight, according to Hoster.

Scottsdale police said drug paraphernalia was found in Knowlton’s possession.

His parents are said to be in stable condition.

According to police, Knowlton had no prior criminal history in Scottsdale.

The investigation as to the cause of death will be turned over the examiner’s office.

There's no word yet on a possible motive.

