Family of boating hit & run victim pleads for information

The family of teenager Alec Medina is speaking out and pleading for the public's help in finding the people who hit him at Bartlett Lake Saturday.

"If you have a heart, please, please do it for Alec. He doesn't deserve this. When he left he was healthy; I just want somebody to step up and take responsibility," said Alec's Father, Chris Garcia.

The 15-year-old boy was on a jet ski when he was hit by a speed boat Saturday. He was at the lake with his girlfriend's family celebrating her birthday.

"He was at the lake on a jet-ski and apparently the boat went where it wasn't supposed to and ran him over and they just took off," Garcia said.

Medina was wearing a life vest, that coupled with others in the area jumping in to help, likely helped save his life.

"For everyone that was there and helping my grandson, thank you so much; you don't know what a blessing you are in our life," said Alec's grandma, Michelle Medina.

He was airlifted to Maricopa Hospital with severe head injuries, he's already undergone a couple of surgeries and his prognosis is not fully known at this point.

"He will never be able to smell again and we really don't know what you've done to him mentally as far as the damage," Medina said.

On Monday, MCSO released a description of the boat that may have been involved.

They said it may have had a black canopy top and possibly a gray hull with charcoal and black tones.

Deputies also provided a possible description of the boats two occupants, the first a white male in his 30's with a shaved head and "well-trimmed" goatee.

The other person, possibly a Hispanic female in her late teens or early 20's with long black hair. Investigators would like to speak with both of them.

We're told Alec was set to play football for North Canyon High this year, it's a sport he loved and hoped to go pro in, but he may never play again.

If you have any information about Saturday's accident call MCSO at 602-876-1011.

