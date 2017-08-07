What's in your tap water? New database tells you

Sometimes the water coming out of the faucet just looks a little funky.

Now, a new database will show you exactly what's in your tap water.

"The Environmental Working Group" database will show you what contaminants are in the water.

Their new report also says almost 19,000 water systems in the U.S. have lead levels that could affect babies.

The report also says that 93 contaminants in the nation's water are linked to an increased risk of cancer.

Most at risk are young children, babies and pregnant women.

The water quality standards, the legal standards, are set based on a compromise among health, economic and political interests, so it's not purely health.

The EPA said in a statement:

"America's drinking water remains among the safest in the world. And protecting drinking water is the EPA's top priority."

More than 90 percent of the nation's drinking water systems meet all EPA standards.

Click here for the "The Environmental Working Group" database.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.