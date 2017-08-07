Group set to block school voucher program from taking effect

A parents group is trying put the brakes on one of Gov. Doug Ducey's signature pieces of legislation.

Save Our Schools Arizona claim they've collected enough signatures to stop the expansion of the states school voucher program.

Dawn Penich-Thacker, a spokeswoman for the group, said they have collected over 100,000 voter signatures and plan to file them with the Secretary of State's office on Tuesday.

More than 75,000 valid signatures are needed to qualify for for the ballot next year and stop the law from taking effect until the November 2018 election is decided.

The voucher program allows parents to use taxpayer money to send their children to private schools.

Earlier this year, Ducey signed legislation that allows all of Arizona's 1.1 million students to to qualify for the program.

However, the new law caps the number of students at 30,000 by 2022.

Opponents argue this is an assault on public education because it funnels money out of the public education system.

But it's supporters say it gives parents more options to send their children to a school of their choice.

