Peoria home catches fire for second day in a row; dog escapes

House fire near Northern and 93rd Ave. in Peoria. (August 7, 2017) [Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News]

For the second day in a row, a home near Northern and 93rd avenues in Peoria caught fire.

The house, which is boarded up with a yard full of debris, apparently first caught fire Sunday.

Firefighters believe Monday evening's fire was a possible rekindle of Sunday's blaze.

A dog could be seen roaming in the backyard of the house but we're told he made it out safely.

No one home at the time of the fire, and no one was hurt.

The cause is under investigation.

