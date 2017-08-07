Teenage girl, adult male shot in domestic dispute in Peoria

Police say a teenage girl and an adult man were shot in Peoria Monday evening following some kind of family dispute.

The shooting involved an exchange of gunfire by at least two people with guns, Peoria police said late Monday night.

The incident happened at the Sun Garden Estates mobile home community near Northern and 103rd avenues around 6 p.m. Monday.

Both the man and the teenager were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Both were in stable condition as of Monday night, said Peoria police spokesman Officer Brandon Sheffert.

A close friend said the girl is 14 years old, and just days from starting school at Raymond S. Kellis High School in Glendale.

"It's just so sad because we start high school on Wednesday and we had all these plans," said Abbie Beck.

Police said the shootings took place both inside and outside one or more of the mobile homes, leaving a large crime scene.

Sheffert said the shooting came as part of some kind of domestic violence situation and indicated the victims are related.

"At this time, we believe it was some kind of domestic violence-type altercation that caused all this. Everyone who was involved is still on scene. We are not looking for anybody. There are no outstanding suspects at this time," said Sheffert.

Sheffert said more information would be available Tuesday morning. So far, police have not announced any arrests.

