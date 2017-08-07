Poorly maintained canal floods homes again

Poorly maintained canal floods homes againPosted: Updated:
Emmy Award-winning reporter Donna Rossi joined CBS 5 News in September 1994.
In that time, Donna has covered some of the most high-profile stories in the Valley and across the state. Donna's experience as a four-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department gives her a keen sense of crime and court stories. She offered gavel to gavel coverage of the 1999 sleepwalking murder trial of Scott Falater, and the trial and conviction of retired Catholic Bishop Thomas O'Brien for a fatal hit and run accident. She also spent 2 straight weeks in northeastern Arizona in the summer of 2011 covering the Wallow Fire, the largest wildfire in Arizona history.
Donna's reputation as a fair and accurate journalist has earned her the respect of her colleagues and community. Her talent as a reporter has earned her more than a dozen Arizona Associated Press Awards and five Emmy statue.
Donna previously worked as an anchor and reporter in Tucson and got her start in broadcast journalism in Flagstaff. Donna is a past president of the Rocky Mountain Southwest Chapter of the National Academy of Arts and Sciences and currently serves on the NATAS board. She is a member of IFP/Phoenix, a non-profit organization of local film and documentary makers.
Donna was born in New York and moved to the Valley with her family when she was 9 years old. She is a graduate of Maryvale High School and attended Arizona State University. She graduated cum laude from Northern Arizona University.
In her free time, Donna enjoys boating on Bartlett Lake, all forms of music and theatre. Donna frequently donates her time to speak to community organizations and emcee their events. She is a past board member of DUET, a non-profit which helps promote health and well-being for older adults. Donna also loves donating her time to youth organizations and groups who work to secure and safeguard human rights.
On Oct. 17, 2015, Donna was honored for her amazing work over the years. The Rocky Mountain Chapter of the National Academy of Televisions Arts and Sciences inducted her into its Silver Circle. It's one of the organization's most prestigious honors for which only a few candidates are selected each year.
Water heater gas leak killed Iowa family found dead in Mexico, authorities say
The bodies of Kevin Wayne Sharp; his wife, Amy Marie Sharp; their son, Sterling, 12; and daughter Adrianna, 7, were discovered Friday at a rental condominium in the beach town of Tulum.More >
Couple speaks about being rescued while trying to rescue baby horse in Salt River
A couple in the northeast Valley spoke about trying to rescue a baby horse but getting stuck themselves and needing help from emergency crews.More >
VIDEO: 250 volunteers pack meals for families in need in Phoenix and Haiti
The gym at Grand Canyon University turned into an assembly line Sunday for First Fight Against Hunger event in Phoenix. About 250 volunteers measured and packed bags to help families in the Phoenix area and Haiti.
Surge of dog attacks in Tempe has left dogs dead, residents scared
Residents in a Tempe neighborhood say they are scared. They say there has been a recent surge of dog attacks that have left some dogs dead.More >
VIDEO: Series of pit bull attacks in Tempe neighborhood leave residents scared
Residents in a Tempe neighborhood say they are scared. They said recently there's been a surge of dog attacks.More >
VIDEO: PD: Woman rescued from trash truck in Phoenix
A woman has life-threatening injuries after she was rescued from a Waste Management trash truck in Phoenix.More >
VIDEO: 'Player of the Year' spends spring break working with dad
The Valley has a long list of basketball stars -- and Taylor Chavez is definitely on that list. She lead Valley Vista to back-to-back state titles and is the Gatorade "Girls Player of the Year." but surprisingly enough she's not spending her spring break celebrating.More >
Parents arrested for pouring hot oil on teen daughter
(Source: KSAT via CNN)More >
Iowa community mourns family of four found dead in Mexico
A town mourns after a family of four on vacation in Mexico is found dead. (Source: WHO-DT/Family photos/Facebook)More >
VIDEO: Enjoy the cool weather in Phoenix while it lasts
Phoenix should enjoy the cool weather while it lasts because the 90s are coming. Kylee Cruz has more.More >
