Fate of Casa Grande desert domes could soon be decided

The fate of an abandoned set of domes in Arizona could be settled next month at a meeting to decide whether to demolish the curious and decrepit structures.

The backside of the largest dome collapsed in December, prompting officials to order the domes' owner to tear them down, the Casa Grande Dispatch reported. The owner, Dan Peer, filed an appeal of the county's order. The Pinal County Board of Supervisors voted on Wednesday to settle the dispute once Peer is back from a trip outside the country.

"You never know what might happen," Peer said in May. "Even if there's not much of one, there's still a chance."

The unusual buildings receive a lot of interest from people drawn to the supernatural. They have been featured on the Travel Channel television show "Ghost Adventures." In October, Pinal County officials denied a permit for a medical marijuana festival, citing safety concerns at that time.

The buildings were erected in 1982 to house a computer hardware business that never materialized. They are on 5 acres (about 20,200 square meters) of land. The property is currently listed for sale for around $500,000.

