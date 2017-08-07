Search for 74-year-old Arizona hiker scaled back in Utah

Authorities are scaling back the search for a partially deaf 74-year-old Arizona man missing in the Uinta Mountains.

The Summit County Sheriff said Sunday that searchers have exhausted much of their resources looking for Melvin Heaps over the last six days.

He disappeared a week ago after leaving for a hike along the Crystal Lake Trailhead in Summit County. His car was found at the trailhead.

Family members say Heaps has hiked in eastern Utah's Uinta Mountains numerous times in the past.

Search teams from Summit and Wasatch counties and the U.S. Forest Service scoured trails in the area along with dozens of volunteers, dog teams and family members.

The Summit Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who has or had a trail camera in the Crystal Lake area to call police.

