Baby deer taken out of desert, brought to local bar

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

It's a growing problem across Arizona - people with good intentions taking animals out of the wild.

It happened again last weekend when someone grabbed a baby deer and took it to a bar.

Someone called Arizona's Game and Fish Department over the weekend to report that a newborn fawn was hanging out at a bar in Salome, Arizona, northwest of the Valley.

[VIDEO: Bottle feeding baby deer who was taken from the desert and brought to a bar]

"From what we know there's an individual out in the desert and they came upon the fawn bedded down waiting for its mom and thought, it possibly needed to go with them, so they took it to a local bar," said Kellie Tharp, with Arizona's Game and Fish Department.

 A short time later, the guy with the baby deer reportedly took the fawn to a nearby home.

That's where a game and fish officer arrived and took the 3-day-old fawn away.

Wildlife Education manager Mike Demlong said they've been able to care for and feed the baby deer to the point it should survive.

However, the fawn can never go home.

Once these animals come in contact with people they can no longer survive on their own, said Demlong.

"Unfortunately, people will find baby wildlife in the field and they'll think it's abandoned when it's not," said Demlong. "The mother will stash it there for safety purposes, but if you remove it from the wild, it can't go back."

Just this year, dozens of Arizona animals have been kidnapped out of the wilderness by someone who thought they were doing a good thing.

State officials want to spread the message that if you see an animal in the wild leave it there, and never take it to a bar.

"A lot of people think wildlife would make great pets," said Tharp. "We like to say let's keep wildlife wild."

