MCSO deputies seek two 'persons of interest' in Bartlett Lake boat crash

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is seeking two "persons of interest," after a serious boat accident n Bartlett lake this weekend.

The crash left a teenage boy seriously injured.

On Saturday, Aug 5, at approximately 1:15 pm, MCSO Lake Patrol Deputies responded to a head-on boating accident involving a speedboat and a personal jet ski at Bartlett Lake.

The 15-year-old rider of the jet ski received major injuries to his face and head and was transported to shore by other boaters.

Deputies found him unconscious but breathing. He was transported by air to Maricopa Medical Center. The teen boy suffered severe head and face trauma and underwent surgeries with more to come. The teen remains at the hospital in stable but serious condition.

The lake was searched by deputies and MCSO helicopter but neither the suspect or suspects nor their boat was found.

The speedboat may have had a black canopy top and the hull color was possibly light gray with tones of charcoal and black.

Two people of interest have been identified by MCSO as being involved in this incident.

One of two boat occupants is a white male about 30 years of age, 5’8-5’9 with a shaved head and well-trimmed goatee.

The other occupant has been described as possibly a Hispanic female in her late teens to early 20s, with long black hair.

These individuals are persons of interest with whom MCSO is looking to speak

. Lake Patrol Detectives are asking if you were involved in helping at the scene or witnessed any suspicious activity at the boat ramps around that time please contact the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at 602 876-1011.

