Coyotes unveil new outdoor hockey rink in El Mirage

Coyotes unveil new outdoor hockey rink in El MiragePosted: Updated:
Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.
Click to learn more about Jason.
Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.
He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.
Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.
An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.
His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.
Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Water heater gas leak killed Iowa family found dead in Mexico, authorities say
Water heater gas leak killed Iowa family found dead in Mexico, authorities say
The bodies of Kevin Wayne Sharp; his wife, Amy Marie Sharp; their son, Sterling, 12; and daughter Adrianna, 7, were discovered Friday at a rental condominium in the beach town of Tulum.More >
The bodies of Kevin Wayne Sharp; his wife, Amy Marie Sharp; their son, Sterling, 12; and daughter Adrianna, 7, were discovered Friday at a rental condominium in the beach town of Tulum.More >
Couple speaks about being rescued while trying to rescue baby horse in Salt River
Couple speaks about being rescued while trying to rescue baby horse in Salt River
A couple in the northeast Valley spoke about trying to rescue a baby horse but getting stuck themselves and needing help from emergency crews.More >
A couple in the northeast Valley spoke about trying to rescue a baby horse but getting stuck themselves and needing help from emergency crews.More >
VIDEO: 250 volunteers pack meals for families in need in Phoenix and Haiti
VIDEO: 250 volunteers pack meals for families in need in Phoenix and Haiti
The gym at Grand Canyon University turned into an assembly line Sunday for First Fight Against Hunger event in Phoenix. About 250 volunteers measured and packed bags to help families in the Phoenix area and Haiti.
The gym at Grand Canyon University turned into an assembly line Sunday for First Fight Against Hunger event in Phoenix. About 250 volunteers measured and packed bags to help families in the Phoenix area and Haiti.More >
Surge of dog attacks in Tempe has left dogs dead, residents scared
Surge of dog attacks in Tempe has left dogs dead, residents scared
Residents in a Tempe neighborhood say they are scared. They say there has been a recent surge of dog attacks that have left some dogs dead.More >
Residents in a Tempe neighborhood say they are scared. They say there has been a recent surge of dog attacks that have left some dogs dead.More >
How Dirty Dining startedMore>>
Dirty Dining: Why and how we do it
Dirty Dining: Why and how we do it
CBS 5 was the first station in the Valley to report on local restaurants not keeping clean kitchens. Jason Barry's first Dirty Dining story was back in 2002. He followed Maricopa County health inspectors into various restaurants.More >
CBS 5 was the first station in the Valley to report on local restaurants not keeping clean kitchens. Jason Barry's first Dirty Dining story was back in 2002. He followed Maricopa County health inspectors into various restaurants.More >