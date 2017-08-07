Coyotes unveil new outdoor hockey rink in El Mirage

Players of all ages can now get a taste of hockey at the West Valley location. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

When Steve Patterson took over as the Arizona Coyotes new president and CEO last month, one of his first initiatives was to see to it that the franchise would do as much as it can to help grow the game of hockey in the Valley.

Consider this news one of the first major steps.

The Coyotes have unveiled a new DEK outdoor rink at the Y.M.C.A in El Mirage. Players of all ages can now get a taste of hockey at the West Valley location.

"The YMCA is a tremendous organization and the Coyotes are very excited to partner with them," said Patterson. "The Coyotes realize the importance of giving back to the community and this facility will allow kids to learn, play and fall in love with the great game of hockey for decades to come."

The total cost of the project was $250,000.

The Coyotes, along with the NHL and the NHLPA launched an initiative last April to build several new DEK hockey rinks around the Valley and state.

"We're thrilled to unveil another new DEK hockey rink in the Valley," said Coyotes' Owner, Chairman and Governor Andrew Barroway. "The Coyotes are committed to the Valley and to growing the great game of hockey in our state. We are excited to partner with our great friends at the YMCA and the City of El Mirage and hope that the kids enjoy playing DEK hockey on this great rink throughout their lives."

"The Y is extremely excited to be a part of this wonderful initiative," said Todd Heinecke, vice president of operations, Valley of the Sun YMCA. "To play an integral role in creating real opportunity for kids of all socio-demographics to learn the great game of hockey makes it even that much more fulfilling."

The Coyotes previously unveiled a DEK hockey rink at Luke Air Force Base on April 13 and have identified a number of additional sites in the Valley where the next DEK hockey rinks will be constructed.

These rinks will allow kids and adults access to newly constructed, outdoor hockey rinks with an opportunity to learn and play DEK hockey.

The prime consideration for the placement of rinks will be in local city or county parks or adjacent to managed youth development facilities.

Details regarding the new sites will be announced in the future.

