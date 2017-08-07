Arians Teams Up With Arizona Lottery

Bruce Arians didn’t have to run a football practice on Monday.

He spent his afternoon teaming up with the folks at the Arizona Lottery. For a second straight season, scratch tickets will be available with the Cardinals logo.

Six scratcher tickets will win $100,000.

“Our whole goal is to raise enough awareness so people want to become a court appointed special advocate (CASA)," said Arians, who is heading into 5th season as Cardinals Head Coach. “The numbers are slightly down as far as children but numbers for CASAs are going up.”

Over 3000 retailers will sell the tickets. Tickets cost $10.

“I’ve heard him say that this is more important that his (Arians) job as coach of the Cardinals,” said Nancy Molever, Program Manager for Maricopa CASA.

“We’re looking at more male volunteers because of his (Arians) efforts, more volunteers in general because of his efforts," Molever explained, "currently there are 1000 and over 17,000 kids in need. Our goal is to have a kid for every CASA.”

An additional $11 million of prize money is available ranging from $10-$5,000. The ticket also allows players with a losing ticket a second chance at prizes. by registering the losing scratchers ticket online, Cardinals fans can win a road trip with the team and two of winners get Cardinals season tickets.

“The Arizona Lottery was built on the concept that we could have fun with our games but we give back,” said Gregg Edgar, executive director of the Arizona Lottery. “CASA generally earns $3 million dollars a year. It really does touch those in the community that need the help the most.

There’s been some speculation that Arians might retire at year’s end. He has a message for retirees when it comes to getting involved in the CASA program.

"I always implore our seniors,” said Arians. “I know you're bored. You'll get more out of it than the child. I watched my wife do this for 15 years and save them one at a time."

Arians and his wife Christine started the Arians Family Foundation. Christine was a family-law attorney for years and began working as a CASA to help children get the help they need.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.