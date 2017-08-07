5 ill puppies rescued from 'deplorable' conditions in Phoenix home

The Arizona Humane Society assisted Phoenix police in rescuing five extremely ill puppies from a north Valley home.

Phoenix police say the home had "deplorable living conditions for pets."

The case has now become a suspected animal cruelty investigation.

Emergency Animal Medical Technicians rescued the pups on Sunday, August 6, from a home near Bell and Cave Creek roads.

The puppies were in critical condition and infected with parvo virus, an often fatal disease if it goes untreated.

The five pups are now being cared for by a skilled medical team in AHS’ Parvo Puppy Intensive Care Unit (ICU), an isolated ward for ill puppies carrying the parvo disease.

The puppies are receiving IV fluids, medication, and special care, but are said to have a long road ahead of them.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

