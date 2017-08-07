Speak of the Devils Podcast: Camp T Analysis & Pac-12 Preview

The Sun Devils are back from Camp T, and Speak of the Devils is in the homestretch to the season.

We kick off the show with in-depth analysis on what transpired between the pines with DevilsDigest.com reporter Justin Toscano (4:15).

Then it's our look at the Pac-12 North (41:20) and who may be able to challenge Washington. Next up, we're joined by Fox Sports analyst Brady Quinn (1:03:01) for his takes on the Sun Devils and the conference race.

After we take a detailed look at how the Pac-12 South race may unfold (1:18:37), we talk to ASU defensive coordinator Phil Bennett (2:01:05) and freshman kicker Brandon Ruiz (2:06:40).

Brad and Joe then reveal their picks for the College Football Playoff and who will hoist the Heisman (2:10:52).

We wrap up with a visit from one of our favorite guests: ESPN SportsCenter anchor & ASU alum Matt Barrie (2:26:37), who provides some strong takes on the state of the program and the 2017 outlook.

