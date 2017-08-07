COUNTDOWN: To the total solar eclipse

Monday, Aug. 21 @ 8:46 a.m.

APP USERS: Click here to go to see the countdown

On Aug. 21, a total solar eclipse will be seen across North America. This is the first time in 99 years that the eclipse will cross the country from the Pacific to the Atlantic.

Here in Arizona, we will see a partial eclipse. In fact, at its peak, the sun will be about 70 percent covered.

[RELATED: 5 basic questions about eclipses answered]

[RELATED: Learn how to watch the solar eclipse without burning your eyes out]

[SPECIAL SECTION: Total Solar Eclipse 2017]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.