Phoenix PD arrest husband and wife after hidden human remains discovered

Phoenix police have arrested a husband and wife in connection with a body discovered hidden in a home last week.

Phoenix Police Dept. spokesman Sgt. Vince Lewis said Metika Najar, 36, and Leviticus Najar, 32, were arrested in connection to human remains that were found hidden in a residence near 14th place and Amelia Ave. around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Lewis said the landlord, Metika's father, discovered the remains after evicting the pair for non-payment earlier.

"The landlord noticed a bump in the floor and that the floor was uneven," said Lewis. It took very little effort for him to look under the floor to see a steel tool box, the type used on a pick-up truck, buried under the floor.

Lewis said the body was inside the tool box and was,"decomposed enough that the victim could not be easily identified."

Police cut through 12 layers of wrapping to find a human skull wrapped in duct tape.

They said Metika Najar told officers that she and her husband let a man and his brother stay at the home periodically over the past three months.

She told police that a few weeks ago, she saw her husband go into a room and "heard what sounded like a bat hit a bicycle three times." She said she believed her husband struck the victim because he had been making romantic overtures toward her or "he was attempting to get the bad spirits out of his body."

Metika Najar said she husband put the dead body in their backyard wood shed wrapped in a tarp and she never saw it again.

She also told police that she burned the mattress where the man was killed in late July to protect her husband.

Police said the outline of the mattress was found next to large fire pit in the backyard along with some burned clothes.

Both Metika and Leviticus are being charged with abandonment of a dead body. The medical examiner is working to identify the victim and the investigation is ongoing, said Lewis.

Leviticus Najar was ordered held on a $75,000 bond and his wife on a $10,000 bond at their initial court appearances Monday. Neither has an attorney yet.

