Chandler Wolves are stocked and ready for a championship run

A few years back, the Chandler Wolves were one of the most disappointing teams in the state. A squad that routinely had some of the best talent and would find ways to under achieve. Fans would shake their heads on Friday nights wondering how the squad would end up on the wrong side of the scoreboard. That is no longer the case.

Coach Shaun Aguano has changed the complexity of the program. The discipline, structure and expectations are higher than ever. No longer considered the "other" team on Arizona Avenue, the squad has won two of the last three state titles. This year's team is equally impressive and will have a chance when it's all said and done.

The team has great athletes all over the field starting with Quarterback Jacob Conover. As a sophmore, he threw for over 3,715 yards with 32 touchdowns. In the off-season Alabama offered him a college scholarship, that speaks volumes of his talent as a player and person. His receiving corp is ridiculously good starting with BYU bound Gunner Romney. A tall athletic receiver who can out jump smaller corners. Some say he is better than former Wolves star and ASU Receiver N'Keal Harry. Plus. Jarrick Caldwell is a big, athletic target who will run by defenders for scores. The backfield is stacked and the O-Line has big bodies.

Coach Aguano loves his defense and says his front seven will be the strength of that side of the ball. This Wolves are not afraid to hit. I went to practice and saw it first hand...very intense. Walking away, the squad is hungry. Conover told me this is the most focused Chandler squad he has been apart of. Aguano is pushing his coaches to not let complacency set in. That is scary, because the Wolves are scary good. Barring injuries, the Wolves will win a lot of games and will be in the conversation to add another state championship trophy to their case.

