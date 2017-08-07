20 Cities in 20 Days: Paradise Valley's business secrets

J & K Furniture has been in the same spot since 1964, it used to be a house too. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Paradise Valley is best known for its expensive fancy homes and celebrities who live there but it also has a lot of rich history that dates back before that became the city's reputation.

"We manufacture pots, we import pots, we ship to the whole U.S., Canada, all over," says Andre Lugo, owner of The Green Goddess.

If you've traveled along Bell Road and 41st Street you've passed right by The Green Goddess.

"People think of it as just a garden center and it really is not just a garden center," says Lugo. "We do some growing of the cactus we sell here."

The bottom line is they do a little bit of every thing. You can buy stuff for your yard, they offer landscaping services and they even rescue birds.

I spoke with Lugo, who started the company, right in front of the original fireplace. The Green Goddess was originally a house before it became what it is today.

"[It was] built in '47, built by Frank Lloyd Wright," says Lugo. "I bought it in 1990 and converted it into a nursery in 1992."

Lugo's Green Goddess has been a great success in the Valley, bustling with generations of customers they treat like family.

"We have customers that go way back 50 years. We are picking up new customers every day and losing them not because they are mad at us but because they are dying," says Lugo.

"We keep it very honest, I'm not gonna sell you something to just sell it to you," says Lugo. "If it's not gonna work for you, I will simply say it's not gonna work for you."

So it's good old fashioned integrity, not social media or big TV campaigns that keep this place in business.

Just like J & K Furniture.

"We are pretty much old school, " says Jennifer Brunk, daughter of the owners of J & K. It's been here in the same spot since 1964, it used to be a house too.

"I used to ride bikes and play in this backyard, " says Brunk.

As far as staying open, relevant and successful, Brunk says it's simple.

"We were built on: Be good to your customer, be honest. If we get a really good deal we are gonna pass it on to you," says Brunk. "What I find so great about our story is every time you walk in you are gonna find something new. Whereas you walk into the big box stores, time and time again it is the same product."

