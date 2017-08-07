Queen of Clean: Clean with rubbing alcohol

GRAB THAT BOTTLE OF RUBBING ALCOHOL! It's a great cleaner and spot remover.

DIY Hand Sanitizer

Instead of using store-bought hand sanitizer, make your own using three parts rubbing alcohol and one part Aloe Vera. Add a few drops of essential oil if you would like it scented. Put it in a pump dispenser for home or office use and in a small container for purse, briefcase or diaper bag.



All-Purpose Stain Remover

Combined with water, rubbing alcohol can be a great spot remover that works on a wide variety of stains from ink to coffee, says Cobb. Combine one part rubbing alcohol with two-parts water to make the spotter. If you use a large spray bottle you can add one bottle of alcohol and two of the alcohol bottles filled with water. Spray this on spots and spills. Wait a few minutes, then launder as usual.



Bathroom Cleaner

Wet a cloth or paper towel with rubbing alcohol and rub firmly on bathroom fixtures. Buff with a soft cloth or dry paper towel. "This works well for water spots and soap scum.

Tough Job Window Cleaner and Spotter

This formula uses NO water. Combine one pint rubbing alcohol, two tablespoons of ammonia and two tablespoons liquid dish soap. Apply to the window using a nylon-covered sponge, rinse and buff dry. "This is great for screen stains, hard-water spots and bird stains. Use your regular window cleaner to finish the window.



Grass Stain Remover

Grass stains can be particularly difficult to get out. Undiluted rubbing alcohol works wonders on grass stains. Pour it on and work it into the stain, let sit 10 30 minutes and launder as usual.



Appliance Cleaner

Mix two parts rubbing alcohol and one part water in a spray bottle. Spray on your appliances and buff clean with a micro fiber cloth. This also works on stainless steel appliances and leaves them streak-free.



Windshield Washer Fluid

Combine one quart of rubbing alcohol, one cup water and two tablespoons liquid dish-washing soap or laundry detergent. This solution should not freeze even at 30 degrees below zero and is great for removing that road haze in summer.