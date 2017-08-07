SLIDESHOW: Tanker crushes pickup truck in Phoenix crash

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

A tanker truck crushed one of the vehicles involved in the crash.  No one had life-threatening injuries. 

[app users/click/tap here to view slideshow]

[STORY: Tanker crushes pickup truck in Phoenix crash]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.