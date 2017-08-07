Tanker crushes pickup truck in Phoenix crash

Five people were transported following a rollover crash involving a tanker truck Monday morning, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Just after 7:40 a.m., firefighters responded to a first alarm medical call for a tanker truck that rolled onto several vehicles.

This incident took place at 59th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

According to Phoenix fire spokesman Cpt. Larry Subervi, a total of five people were hurt in the crash.

A male truck driver, 55, and a 25-year-old man, the driver of a pickup truck were transported to trauma centers.

Firefighters also evaluated five additional people. Two of them refused transport or complained of any significant injury, according to Phoenix fire.

The other three people involved in the crash included a 19-year-old female, a 27-year-old female, and a 53-year-old female.

They were all transported with minor injuries. Subervi said that the women were in separate vehicles that all sustained minor damage.

A good samaritan was able to smash the window of the pickup truck and pulled the driver out of the truck.

Subervi said that the tanker truck was carrying 8,000 gallons of jet fuel. The fuel rolled over on Lower Buckeye Road between 59th and 63rd avenues.

But Subervi added that there is little to no threat to the environment or population as the tanker was not leaking.

A total of about 150 gallons of fuel were reportedly leaked out.

Phoenix Fire's hazardous materials teams used damming and diking equipment to isolate and absorb the spilled fuel.

At this time, the tanker truck's company brought a nurse tanker that will be used to offload the product.

"The process can take as long as six hours depending on the speed of the pump and the hazard assessment," Subervi said in a statement.

Tolleson and Glendale firefighters were also called to the scene to help their Phoenix counterparts.

The area is expected to be closed for hours.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

