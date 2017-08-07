20 Cities in 20 Days: Goodyear has been open for business since day 1

The city was established in 1917 with the purchase of 16,000 acres of land by the Goodyear Tire and Rubber company to cultivate cotton for vehicle tire treads. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Goodyear officially became a town on Nov. 19, 1946. At the time, it had 151 homes, 250 apartments, a grocery store, a barber shop, beauty shop and a gas station. The population now is 65,000 as those once sprawling cotton fields are taken over by homes.

While cotton is no longer king here, Goodyear is still working hard to be a great place to do business. In fact, one business out here is in the business of spreading the heat all around the world

The donkeys and mules you will see out front at Southwest Specialty Foods may not be your idea of corporate execs, but they are some of the first employees you will meet.

They are actually the company mascots for some hot products -- really hot. You have probably seen these sauces -- the ones with a kick to their names -- in many stores, but they are also shipped around the world.

Southwest Specialty Foods founder Linda Jacobs says Goodyear was a natural fit when she decided to open the business.

"There weren't a lot of people in Goodyear so we felt the opportunity to help the community grow with a nice facility and a nice business to employee people down the road," she said.

There is something else to value in Goodyear, and that is all the recreational activities.

Right on the border of this city is Estrella Mountain Regional Park.

There are lots of hiking and mountain biking trails in the park, which is part of the Maricopa County Parks system. It covers 19,000 acres.

The park is open 365 days a year and features a nature center. Coming up this Friday there is a "scorpion double feature" event. It is all part of an active outdoor lifestyle, that Goodyear residents love.

