Crash on southbound Loop 101 near Glendale blocks lanes

One person was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle collision on southbound L-101 near Glendale, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m.

DPS officials said that the collision involved a construction-style truck and a smaller SUV.

According to DPS, the SUV was pushed into the wall causing the driver to be stuck inside the vehicle.

One person has been transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The right shoulder and the right lane was blocked.

Update: L-101 (Agua Fria) southbound at Glendale: Middle and right lanes blocked for a crash. #PhxTraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 7, 2017

