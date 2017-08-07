No injuries in car fire on southbound Loop 101

No one was injured following a car fire on the southbound Loop 101 in Peoria, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS officials say a vehicle was caught on fire on the Thunderbird Rd. exit just after 7 a.m.

DPS officials said that everyone was able to get out of the car safely.

The fire was later put out.

The crash blocked the right lane of the exit ramp.

Peoria Fire and Medical Department said the fire caused delays in the area.

2nd Update: L-101 (Agua Fria) SB at Thunderbird: Right lane blocked for a vehicle fire past exit ramp. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/f1eJh4G42V — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 7, 2017

PFMD responding to a vehicle fire on SB Loop 101, traffic delayed. No injuries, fire is out. — Peoria Fire-Medical (@PeoriaFire) August 7, 2017

